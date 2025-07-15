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Kenya among first to roll out newborn malaria drug after breakthrough approval
The treatment, known as Coartem Baby (also marketed as Riamet Baby), recently received regulatory approval from Swissmedic, Switzerland’s drug authority.
The treatment, known as Coartem Baby (also marketed as Riamet Baby), recently received regulatory approval from Swissmedic, Switzerland’s drug authority.
The drug will be introduced on a largely not-for-profit basis, a move welcomed by global health advocates aiming to reduce healthcare inequalities.