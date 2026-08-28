Today In History
‘I Have a Dream’: Speech that became a symbol of civil rights
In the address, King called for racial justice, equality and brotherhood, giving voice to the demands of a movement seeking an end to racial discrimination.
In the address, King called for racial justice, equality and brotherhood, giving voice to the demands of a movement seeking an end to racial discrimination.
The release includes FBI surveillance records and other files that had been blocked from the public since 1977 under a court order.