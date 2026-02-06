News
Sh1 million illegal pesticides intercepted at Busia border
The Pest Control Products Board (PCPB) reported that officers discovered the consignment on Wednesday morning while it was being transported from Kampala to Nairobi on a Mash Poa bus.
The Pest Control Products Board (PCPB) reported that officers discovered the consignment on Wednesday morning while it was being transported from Kampala to Nairobi on a Mash Poa bus.
Senator Gloria Orwoba has expressed deep concern over the incident, stating it raises significant questions about passenger safety and the safeguards currently in place on Mash Poa buses.