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Ruto posthumously awards Raila Odinga highest national honour (CGH)
The Gazette described the late former Prime Minister as one of the principal architects of Kenya’s modern democratic order and a statesman of rare moral courage.
The Gazette described the late former Prime Minister as one of the principal architects of Kenya’s modern democratic order and a statesman of rare moral courage.
The tributes, filled with symbolism and emotion, stood out as a powerful reminder of Raila's place in Kenya’s political journey.