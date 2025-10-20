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Ruto hails Raila as “a patriot for the ages" during Mashujaa Day tribute
The President hailed Raila’s lifelong devotion to Kenya, describing him as a selfless leader who placed the interests of the nation above personal ambition.
The President hailed Raila’s lifelong devotion to Kenya, describing him as a selfless leader who placed the interests of the nation above personal ambition.
Speaking in Irunduni, Tharaka Nithi County, during a development engagement with grassroots leaders and residents from Kitui County, Kindiki said the government will work with all leaders regardless of political, regional, or religious affiliations.