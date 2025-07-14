Global Affairs
Iran probes alleged Israeli bombing of secret bunker as President Pezeshkian survives attack
The blasts reportedly injured President Pezeshkian’s leg, but he and others managed to escape through an emergency tunnel.
The blasts reportedly injured President Pezeshkian’s leg, but he and others managed to escape through an emergency tunnel.
Coffins draped in the Iranian flag, bearing portraits of deceased commanders, were flanked by crowds near Tehran's Enghelab Square.
The impact of the explosion was reportedly felt as far as 50 kilometers (31 miles) away.
President Masoud Pezeshkian, who attended the parade in Tehran, praised the army’s role in safeguarding the country and boosting Iran’s influence in the region.