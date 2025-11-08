Health and Wellness
Ministry of Health rolls out strategies to save mothers and newborns
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale explained that the ministry’s strategy includes launching a national Reproductive-Age Mortality Survey to capture accurate data on the causes and scale of deaths among women of reproductive age. In addition, the Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) system will be fully digitized and rigorously applied, while stricter clinical standards will be enforced in all health facilities.