Global Affairs
Cameroon bars Maurice Kamto from presidential race as Biya seeks eighth term
The electoral commission, Elecam, approved only 13 out of 83 submitted applications, with Kamto notably missing from the final list.
The electoral commission, Elecam, approved only 13 out of 83 submitted applications, with Kamto notably missing from the final list.
Officers had blocked Kamto from leaving the building on Sunday, stopping him from attending a planned meeting with members of his Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) party.