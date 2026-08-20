Verstappen extends F1 contract with Red Bull to 2030
Verstappen, already considered one of F1’s all-time greats at the age of 28, has yet to win a race this season.
Verstappen, already considered one of F1’s all-time greats at the age of 28, has yet to win a race this season.
Lando Norris arrives at the last round with the slimmest of cushions, a lead that looks more like a warning than a comfort.
The 28-year-old Dutchman has now collected 119 points from a possible 135 over the last five Grand Prix weekends – a run that has also coincided with improvements in form from both Mercedes and Ferrari.
With eight points on offer to the winner of Saturday's 100km race, he and Norris – 22 points behind Piastri – both have a good chance to reduce the gap to the Australian who was three tenths slower than his teammate.
McLaren have had a successful year in 2025. PHOTO/MCLaren
The Red Bull driver is targeting a third consecutive grand prix win on Sunday and first ever in Singapore – and is now just 44 points behind second-placed Norris after wins in Monza and Baku.
While Piastri still leads Norris by 25 points in what still looks like a two-horse race to the driver's title, any hiccups at the weekend could allow the Dutchman to cut further into the 69-point gap to first place.
Verstappen remains very much a long shot but has cut the gap to 69 points in the space of two races with seven rounds remaining – 25 of them gained on Sunday after Piastri crashed out on the opening lap. Including three Saturday sprint races, there are 199 points still to be won.
Verstappen sits in third place in the F1 standings and far enough ahead of fourth-place George Russell (28 points) that he cannot be caught in Hungary.
"In general, I'm very happy where I'm at, and I hope. That was still the target that was set out when we signed the new deal, you know, that I would drive until the end of my career."
One person who hasn't commented much on the topic is the four-time world champion himself.
Qualifying takes place from around 6 PM Kenyan time live from the Red Bull Ring in Salzburg.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc sat out the later session after crashing in the first, leaving mechanics plenty of work to repair the car.
Piastri's fifth win of the season moves him into a 10-point lead over Norris in the championship.
Earlier this week, Germany's Bild newspaper reported that Ferrari had recently sounded out the Briton as a possible replacement for Fred Vasseur.
The 27-year-old Dutchman is 25 points adrift of championship leader Oscar Piastri and 22 behind his McLaren teammate Lando Norris.
Norris' victory cut Piastri's lead at the head of the championship to three points, with Verstappen a further 22 behind in third.
The four-time champion passed pole-sitter Oscar Piastri's McLaren around the outside of the first chicane.
Piastri edged Verstappen by 0.034 seconds despite encountering traffic in the final two corners.
Less than a 10th of a second covered the top five cars, as Williams driver Carlos Sainz took third place ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.
Piastri won the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, as McLaren secured a dominant one-two finish.
The 18-year-old beat McLaren's Oscar Piastri, the championship leader, by 0.045 seconds.
Piastri benefited from a penalty for Red Bull's Verstappen to take control of the race and secure his second win in a week.
Verstappen has been battling with low confidence in a struggling vehicle that has so far been outpaced by McLaren,
The second Williams of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.
He admitted that the fact that he doesn't possess the best car on the circuit is a concern for him.
It was a first home win of sorts for McLaren, whose majority shareholders are from the Gulf State.
Max Verstappen will start down in seventh place, with Lewis Hamilton starting ninth.
Mercedes driver Russell says he believes McLaren were "a big step ahead".