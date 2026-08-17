Pharmacy Board warns Kenyans over suspected fake medicines
The Board advised consumers to check a medicine’s packaging, colour, spelling and product name, particularly when it appears different from one they regularly use
The Board advised consumers to check a medicine’s packaging, colour, spelling and product name, particularly when it appears different from one they regularly use
The Ministry said having sufficient medicine is only part of the challenge, with effective management also requiring health products to be available in the correct quantities and locations
Among the discrepancies noted was the manner in which information had been printed on the suspected fake. The printing technique used on the product was different from that found on authentic Gedeon Richter medicines.
Speaking at the 22nd Kenya Pharmaceutical Association Scientific Conference in Mombasa, Dr. Munyu said the country's efforts to modernise medicines regulation would only succeed through close collaboration between regulators and healthcare professionals.
PPB further stated that it has since strengthened oversight measures and stopped approving new applications for parallel-imported medicinal products from October 2025.
The Senate Health Committee has summoned Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and officials from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority to explain how the stock, including medicines used for cancer, HIV, malaria and other serious conditions, was allowed to go to waste.
The Board further warned that supermarkets, cosmetic shops, household goods stores, online sellers and other general retail outlets are not allowed to stock or sell prescription-only medicines. It said any outlet found engaging in this practice would face enforcement action for breaching existing laws.
Under the new framework, FDA authorisation will be sufficient for products to gain clearance in Kenya, though “subject to verification of product sameness and the applicable review processes of the PPB and other applicable regulatory bodies.”