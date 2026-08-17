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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

medicines

PPB warns retailers, supermarkets over illegal medicines
Health and Wellness

PPB warns retailers, supermarkets over illegal medicines

The Board further warned that supermarkets, cosmetic shops, household goods stores, online sellers and other general retail outlets are not allowed to stock or sell prescription-only medicines. It said any outlet found engaging in this practice would face enforcement action for breaching existing laws.

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