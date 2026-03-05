Global Affairs
Russian LNG tanker sinks in Mediterranean, Moscow blames Ukraine
Libyan port authorities reported the vessel went down between Libya and Malta, while all 30 crew members on board were rescued unharmed.
Libyan port authorities reported the vessel went down between Libya and Malta, while all 30 crew members on board were rescued unharmed.
The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring Surveys Europe Regional Report, released on Friday, shows that Somali migrants continue to use dangerous migration routes.
The migrants were intercepted on Saturday on a rubber boat floating adrift south of the Italian island of Lampedusa.