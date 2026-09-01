Global Affairs
Ex-UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to step down as MP for Holborn and St Pancras
Starmer’s decision comes after he stepped down as prime minister earlier in the summer. Andy Burnham subsequently replaced him as prime minister.
Starmer’s decision comes after he stepped down as prime minister earlier in the summer. Andy Burnham subsequently replaced him as prime minister.
In a statement addressed to residents of Nyandarua County, Samidoh described Ol Joro Orok as his home and said his personal journey had shaped his desire to serve the constituency.
Governance expert Duke Mainga Echate, speaking on Radio Generation, says Kenya’s elections should shift to issue-based leadership. He cites electricity reliability, cost of living and unemployment, as he seeks the MP seat for Bomachoge Borabu.