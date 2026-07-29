Sports
Kenyan 10,000m runners miss medal in Glasgow despite season-best runs
Rain and a late-race surge reshaped the men’s 10,000m final in Glasgow, leaving Kenyan runners without medals despite strong runs and season-best performances.
Rain and a late-race surge reshaped the men’s 10,000m final in Glasgow, leaving Kenyan runners without medals despite strong runs and season-best performances.
The race remained competitive throughout, with Britain's Jake Wightman staying close to Wanyonyi before the Kenyan pulled away in the closing metres. Wightman finished second in 2:12.77, a performance that places him fourth on the all-time list.