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Dr Victoria Mutiso murder: Suspects ordered to appear for plea on September 29
A prison officer appearing before Justice Muteti told the court that Rose and Angela had refused to participate in the proceedings through a virtual link.
A prison officer appearing before Justice Muteti told the court that Rose and Angela had refused to participate in the proceedings through a virtual link.
The report also noted that Mutinda was “fairly groomed and cooperative with difficulty,” but his speech was low in tone and pitch, and the history he provided was unreliable.