News
Flood and landslide threat remains high, Met warns residents
Most regions will experience showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings, with mornings expected to be partly sunny or cloudy.
Most regions will experience showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings, with mornings expected to be partly sunny or cloudy.
Farmers have been advised to prepare their land this month.
The proposed change was part of wider amendments that also include shifting the Tourism Promotion Fund to the Tourism Fund to avoid duplication of roles.