Entertainment
Oscars 2026: Full list of winners
Michael B Jordan earned Best Actor for his leading role, while director Ryan Coogler picked up his first Oscar for Original Screenplay.
Michael B Jordan earned Best Actor for his leading role, while director Ryan Coogler picked up his first Oscar for Original Screenplay.
The Newark, New Jersey, native thanked the director of "Sinners," Oscar winner Ryan Coogler, calling him an "amazing person."
This milestone makes Sinners the second-highest grossing film of the year in North America, overtaking Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World.