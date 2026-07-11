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Ruto leads Kenyans in celebrating Wanyonyi after historic world record
Ruto said the athlete's historic feat had once again demonstrated the strength of Kenyan athletics on the world stage and filled the nation with pride.
Ruto said the athlete's historic feat had once again demonstrated the strength of Kenyan athletics on the world stage and filled the nation with pride.
World and Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet is mentoring young Kenyan girls, including rising runner Fancy Chepkorir, aiming to secure Kenya’s future dominance in middle- and long-distance running.