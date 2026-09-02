Government assures adequate fuel supplies amid Middle East crisis
Wandayi said the government had put measures in place to ensure the country maintains an uninterrupted supply of fuel as global developments continue to affect energy markets.
Wandayi said the government had put measures in place to ensure the country maintains an uninterrupted supply of fuel as global developments continue to affect energy markets.
The African Union has endorsed a China–Pakistan five-point initiative to de-escalate Gulf and Middle East tensions, citing risks to Africa’s energy, trade and food security and urging urgent diplomatic action.
President Ruto admitted the crisis is having a significant impact on the global economy, adding that it is already being felt across global supply chains and is placing pressure on economies worldwide.
The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic waterway through which passes nearly a quarter of the world's seaborne oil supplies, and a significant amount of cargo to and from Gulf ports.