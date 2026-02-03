Sports
Kenya’s winter dream takes shape for Milano Cortina 2026
From February 6 to 22, the world’s elite winter athletes will converge across multiple venues in northern Italy to contest events on snow and ice.
From February 6 to 22, the world’s elite winter athletes will converge across multiple venues in northern Italy to contest events on snow and ice.
The 41-year-old is one of the eight bearers who will carry the Olympic Flag into the San Siro Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony on 6 February.