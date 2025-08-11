News
Ruto promises players up to 3-bedroom houses plus millions for CHAN victory
Harambee Stars currently lead Group A with seven points from three matches, remaining unbeaten in the tournament.
Harambee Stars currently lead Group A with seven points from three matches, remaining unbeaten in the tournament.
Among the sectors that recorded reduced activity were transport, hospitality, financial services, and communication.
The Senate approved a significant reduction of the expenditure limit for county executives from Sh33.75 billion in the previous financial year to Sh23.41 billion.