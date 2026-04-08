News
Empty digital hubs raise concern as youth wait for access
ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, who appeared before the committee, acknowledged that many of the centres are not functional and described the situation as unacceptable.
ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, who appeared before the committee, acknowledged that many of the centres are not functional and described the situation as unacceptable.
He confirmed that the Ministry of ICT and the Ministry of Education are working together to ensure the digitisation process is completed without delay, including the possible use of platforms like eCitizen to deliver funds directly.