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Radio Generation Kenya

Ministry of Investments

Government to roll out digital IDs for online traders
News

Government to roll out digital IDs for online traders

According to the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, the government plans to implement a digital seller identity system alongside a national e-commerce trustmark to help verify trader credentials, establish accountability, and build trust in online platforms.

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