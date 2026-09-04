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Kenya welcomes African Growth and Opportunity Act extension by US to 2028
The Government said the extension was particularly important for Kenya’s textile and apparel industry, one of the country’s biggest beneficiaries of AGOA.
The Government said the extension was particularly important for Kenya’s textile and apparel industry, one of the country’s biggest beneficiaries of AGOA.
The Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry warns the Middle East crisis is disrupting maritime and air cargo routes, delaying shipments and raising freight and fuel costs, threatening billions in annual export revenue. Measures are underway to cushion exporters.
According to the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, the government plans to implement a digital seller identity system alongside a national e-commerce trustmark to help verify trader credentials, establish accountability, and build trust in online platforms.