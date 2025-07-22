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CS Miano roots for rafting as Kenya hosts first Africa championship
Miano said the government is actively promoting rafting and other outdoor adventure activities as part of a broader strategy to diversify Kenya's tourism portfolio.
Miano said the government is actively promoting rafting and other outdoor adventure activities as part of a broader strategy to diversify Kenya's tourism portfolio.
In a notice issued on Tuesday, July 15, the ministry invited submissions over the next 14 days as part of efforts to review charges for accessing national parks, reserves, marine parks, marine reserves, and sanctuaries across the country.
This marks a significant step in addressing the increasing number of cases involving damage from wildlife.