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UAE-based Kenyans urged to register for mobile consular services
The initiative is part of the department’s mandate to promote and safeguard the welfare of Kenyans living outside the country
The initiative is part of the department’s mandate to promote and safeguard the welfare of Kenyans living outside the country
According to Njogu, the Ministry reached out to all parents whose documents were ready using phone calls, text messages, and public notices within community groups. Only a third of them collected the certificates from the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh. Others who submitted DNA samples but never completed the birth certificate application process were advised to follow through, but participation has remained low.