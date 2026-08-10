Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Mobile Consular Services

Kenya urges mothers in Saudi Arabia to document children
News

Kenya urges mothers in Saudi Arabia to document children

According to Njogu, the Ministry reached out to all parents whose documents were ready using phone calls, text messages, and public notices within community groups. Only a third of them collected the certificates from the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh. Others who submitted DNA samples but never completed the birth certificate application process were advised to follow through, but participation has remained low.

By