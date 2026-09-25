Declining 2G, 3G use paves way for network shift by 2030
Kenya is on course to retire its older 2G and 3G mobile networks by 2030 as subscriptions for 4G and 5G rise, according to a GSMA-led digital connectivity roadmap covering 11 African states.
Kenya is on course to retire its older 2G and 3G mobile networks by 2030 as subscriptions for 4G and 5G rise, according to a GSMA-led digital connectivity roadmap covering 11 African states.
Rwanda's Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT) said the transition will release radio spectrum and network capacity currently occupied by legacy technologies, allowing mobile operators to strengthen investment in newer networks.
The Communication Authority points to a clear driver behind the fall, the steady migration of users to internet-based messaging platforms that do not rely on traditional text services.
Spacecoin, owned by Space Telecommunications Inc. (STI), said it has received regulatory approval to launch its services in both Kenya and Nigeria.