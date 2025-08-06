Global Affairs
Zara Ads blocked for featuring ‘unhealthily thin’ models
In one of the banned adverts, which promoted a short dress, the ASA noted that lighting and shadows exaggerated the thinness of the model’s legs.
In one of the banned adverts, which promoted a short dress, the ASA noted that lighting and shadows exaggerated the thinness of the model’s legs.
Kenya Vital Statistics Report 2024 by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, shows cancer was the second leading cause of death among women last year, killing 4,498 out of 50,926 registered female deaths.