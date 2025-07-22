Interior CS Murkomen unveils revamped ‘Fichua Kwa DCI’ centre
CS Murkomen emphasised the importance of public trust and citizen involvement in the country’s internal security framework.
CS Murkomen emphasised the importance of public trust and citizen involvement in the country’s internal security framework.
Justice Mwita directed Amin to present himself in court on Thursday, July 3, 2025, to formally explain the circumstances surrounding Kinyagia’s disappearance.
Ojwang died in police custody under unclear circumstances, sparking national outrage and sharp criticism from the opposition.
Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin told the Senate on Wednesday that Ojwang was never officially booked at the station, following direct instructions from Talaam.
The Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin says a united approach among nations is required in order to tackle the global threat of terrorism to nations.