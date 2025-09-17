Global Affairs
Four TikTokers arrested in Somalia over dance video mocking President
Police confirmed that the suspects are in custody and will be formally charged, though they have not spoken publicly since their detention.
Police confirmed that the suspects are in custody and will be formally charged, though they have not spoken publicly since their detention.
Somalia National Intelligence and Security Agency announced that Mohamed Abdi Dhilbaawa Afrax, a senior al-Shabaab was killed on Tuesday in the Lower Shabelle region.