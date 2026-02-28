Counties
Urgent bridge repairs prompt Moi Avenue closure in Mombasa
The agency said the closure will be in effect on March 1, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., affecting a central stretch of the city’s main thoroughfare.
The agency said the closure will be in effect on March 1, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., affecting a central stretch of the city’s main thoroughfare.
Doctors recently carried out a second high-risk surgery lasting four hours to remove bullet fragments lodged in his skull.
The two officers, attached to Kileleshwa Police Station, appeared before Milimani principal magistrate Benmark Ekhubi, where the court approved their detention after IPOA and the officers’ defense lawyers reached an agreement.