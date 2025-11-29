News
Kenya releases preliminary report on fatal Air Safari flight
The Cessna 208B plane, registration 5Y-CCA, crashed on October 28, 2025 in the forested hills of Tsimba Golini Ward, Matuga Sub-County, killing all 11 people on board.
The Cessna 208B plane, registration 5Y-CCA, crashed on October 28, 2025 in the forested hills of Tsimba Golini Ward, Matuga Sub-County, killing all 11 people on board.
The government has deployed investigators from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID) to the scene to determine the cause of the accident.
The airline said the aircraft was carrying ten people, eight Hungarian nationals, two Germans, and one Kenyan crew member who was the pilot. Preliminary reports indicate that none of the occupants survived.