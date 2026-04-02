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Mombasa County, IEBC launch civic engagement drive to boost voter registration
Presiding over the launch, Erastus Ethekon highlighted a worrying gap in voter registration across Kenya.
Presiding over the launch, Erastus Ethekon highlighted a worrying gap in voter registration across Kenya.
The agreement provides for the promotion of all eligible doctors across multiple grades. Those moving from Group M to N will receive their letters immediately. Promotions from Group N to P will take effect on April 1, 2026.