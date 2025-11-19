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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Mosiria

Be Careful During the Rainfall Season, Mosiria tells Nairobians
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Be Careful During the Rainfall Season, Mosiria tells Nairobians

In its advisory released on Friday March 6, the department indicated that eight regions would be affected, including the highlands west and east of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Central and South Rift Valley. “Most parts of the country will experience predominantly sunny, dry, and hot weather conditions, followed by possible rainfall in several areas, particularly from the weekend onward,” Kenya Met announced.

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