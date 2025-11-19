News
Fresh changes in City Hall as Sakaja reorganises chief officers
The latest adjustments take effect immediately and are aimed at strengthening operations across departments.
The latest adjustments take effect immediately and are aimed at strengthening operations across departments.
Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria said the crackdown will focus on hotels and other establishments that generate significant amounts of waste.
In its advisory released on Friday March 6, the department indicated that eight regions would be affected, including the highlands west and east of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Central and South Rift Valley. “Most parts of the country will experience predominantly sunny, dry, and hot weather conditions, followed by possible rainfall in several areas, particularly from the weekend onward,” Kenya Met announced.