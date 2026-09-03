Business
Insurance premiums hit Sh467bn in 10-year high
The figure represented a 16.5 per cent increase from the Sh400.59 billion collected in 2024, according to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) 2025 Annual Insurance Industry Statistics.
The figure represented a 16.5 per cent increase from the Sh400.59 billion collected in 2024, according to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) 2025 Annual Insurance Industry Statistics.
The latest report by the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) shows motor insurance posted a combined underwriting loss of Sh8.2 billion during the year, the highest among all insurance classes.