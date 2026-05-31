MSF: Ebola spread in DR Congo 'deeply alarming'
There are now more than 1,000 suspected Ebola cases in the DR Congo, and at least 246 deaths. Neighbouring Uganda has reported nine confirmed cases and one death.
There are now more than 1,000 suspected Ebola cases in the DR Congo, and at least 246 deaths. Neighbouring Uganda has reported nine confirmed cases and one death.
The decision follows “MSF’s failure to submit lists of local employees, a requirement applicable to all humanitarian organizations operating in the region.
Health facilities in Baidoa and Mudug are overwhelmed with cases of measles, diphtheria, and acute watery diarrhoea among displaced people and host communities seeking medical care.
Hospitals across Gaza are only partially functional and overwhelmed, struggling with shortages of medical personnel, supplies, and fuel. Patients often reach care late, in critical condition, complicating treatment and survival chances.
Humanitarian groups, including Oxfam and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), say they are increasingly being told they are "not authorised" to deliver aid
One of the most devastating impacts has been the halt of nutrition services in four out of the seven camps. As a result, close to 80,000 children under five years old are now at risk of life-threatening malnutrition.
Doctors Without Borders, known as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), has expressed grave concerns over Sudan's inadequate medical infrastructure to manage the escalating crisis.