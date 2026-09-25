Kindiki urges Mt Kenya leaders to heed elders’ call for unity
The Deputy President said political competition should not be allowed to create divisions between communities in the region, including attempts to separate Mt Kenya into East and West.
The Deputy President said political competition should not be allowed to create divisions between communities in the region, including attempts to separate Mt Kenya into East and West.
The document also rejects what it describes as attempts to treat Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi as an extension of Mt Kenya West, saying the region should independently determine its political direction
Kindiki, who is also a Njuri Ncheke elder, was further endorsed by the gathering as the political pointman for Mt Kenya. The elders said anyone seeking to engage the region on political or other matters should do so through the Deputy President.
Speaking on NTV, Ruku said the region has remained united politically and socially, having supported successive governments since independence, but argued that development gaps between Mt. Kenya East and West need to be addressed.
Behind the official explanations, political observers say the developments point to deeper disagreements within the opposition camp, with competing interests and unclear coordination now shaping major joint activities.