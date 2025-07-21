Global Affairs
Bangladesh jet crash leaves 16 dead in nation’s worst air tragedy in decades
The crash triggered a massive explosion, sending shockwaves through the area and injuring more than 100 people.
The crash triggered a massive explosion, sending shockwaves through the area and injuring more than 100 people.
The South Asian country, home to approximately 170 million people, has faced political unrest since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was removed from power in August 2024 following a student-led revolt, ending her 15-year authoritarian tenure.