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NCIC warns leaders of arrest over ignored summonses
NCIC Chairperson Kepha Omae said the commission expected all leaders who had received summonses to make arrangements to attend and respond to the issues raised against them
NCIC Chairperson Kepha Omae said the commission expected all leaders who had received summonses to make arrangements to attend and respond to the issues raised against them
In her ruling, Magistrate Nyangena held that the earlier High Court order securing Kaguchia’s release did not prevent the magistrate’s court from proceeding with the case since he was now before it to answer formal criminal charges.