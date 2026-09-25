East African Bloc
Uganda's opposition chief Besigye’s only grandson Righteous Ariho dies aged 6
Adam, who is Besigye’s son, described Rai as his beloved and only firstborn child as he shared the news of his death.
Adam, who is Besigye’s son, described Rai as his beloved and only firstborn child as he shared the news of his death.
Winnie said her 70-year-old husband was transferred from the prison after dark to the Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) off Entebbe Road, about 10 kilometres from Kampala.
The opposition politician has remained behind bars since November 2024 after he and his aide, Obeid Lutale, were arrested in neighbouring Kenya before being taken back to Uganda, where both were later charged with treason.