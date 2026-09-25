Uganda's opposition chief Besigye’s only grandson Righteous Ariho dies aged 6

Kizza Besigye is mourning the death of his six-year-old grandson, Righteous Ariho, after the young boy died while undergoing treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Ariho, popularly known as Rai, died in the early hours of Thursday while in the intensive care unit, according to his father, Adam Ampa Besigye, who announced the death in an emotional tribute.

Adam, who is Besigye’s son, described Rai as his beloved and only firstborn child as he shared the news of his death.

“It’s with profound pain and a heavy heart I’ve never imagined I would ever carry, that I announce the loss of my beloved and only firstborn son, Righteous Ariho (Rai),” Adam said.

Rai was the only grandson of Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate who has been a prominent figure in Uganda’s opposition politics.

Adam reflected on his son’s birth in March 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying becoming Rai’s father had been one of the greatest blessings of his life.

“You came into this world during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic and gave me the greatest gift of my life, the opportunity to become your father. An eternal gift from God,” he said.

He said Rai remained strong throughout his illness and continued fighting until the end while receiving treatment at Mulago Hospital.

“You fought until the end, my warrior. You now rest peacefully in the arms of the King of Peace, Jesus Christ,” he said.

Adam also said his son would continue to have a place in his life, describing him as a guardian angel watching over him.

“You have become my guardian angel, watching over me from above.”

As he mourned his son, Adam turned to scripture for comfort, accompanying his tribute with a verse from Psalm 34:18.

“The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

Adam repeatedly referred to Rai as his firstborn and warrior while expressing his love for the young boy.

“My beloved son. My first born. My warrior. My Rai. Daddy loves you always Rai,” he said.

He ended the tribute with a final message to his son.

“Until we meet again, Rai.”