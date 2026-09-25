Uganda's opposition chief Besigye’s only grandson Righteous Ariho dies aged 6
Adam, who is Besigye’s son, described Rai as his beloved and only firstborn child as he shared the news of his death.
Adam, who is Besigye’s son, described Rai as his beloved and only firstborn child as he shared the news of his death.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Atellah said preparedness should not be reactive but continuous, arguing that Kenya’s health system risked being exposed due to gaps in staffing, infrastructure, and transparency in international agreements.
The Kenya Medical Practitioners’ Hospital Checklist for Categorisation of Health Institutions requires that Level 4, 5, and 6 hospitals operate ICU and HDU units with at least six, 12, and 24 functional ICU beds respectively.
The governor revealed that Mutuini Hospital is nearing completion of its ICU project, currently at 90 percent.
Boniface was shot at close range during the June 17 demonstrations in Nairobi and had remained in the intensive care unit at Kenyatta National Hospital until June 24.
Family spokesperson Emily Wanjira had earlier said the hospital informed them at midnight on Saturday that Kariuki had been declared brain dead and was being kept alive by machines.
Police Constables Klinzy Barasa Masinde and Duncan Kiprono have been interdicted and are being processed by the Homicide Team at the DCI Headquarters.