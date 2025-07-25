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Kalonzo slams Haiti police deployment, cites court breach, deaths
Kalonzo said the controversial mission appeared to sidestep both parliamentary and judicial oversight.
Kalonzo said the controversial mission appeared to sidestep both parliamentary and judicial oversight.
The consulate is expected to help restore stability in Haiti by providing strategic backing to Kenyan-led efforts.
Kenya has been leading the UN Security Council-approved mission, which has encountered deadly confrontations with criminal gangs.