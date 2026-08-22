Corridors of Justice
MCSK dealt fresh blow as court stops royalty collection
The court has specifically restrained MCSK from collecting royalties and licence fees from users of copyrighted works where the law requires a valid licence.
The court has specifically restrained MCSK from collecting royalties and licence fees from users of copyrighted works where the law requires a valid licence.
Ruto said the annual festivals were more than school competitions, describing them as important platforms for identifying and nurturing talent that could contribute to Kenya’s growing creative economy.
Neither Tyla nor her team has explained why Lagos was removed from the schedule. The development follows growing calls in Nigeria for the 24-year-old performer to cancel any appearance in the country as criticism over the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa continues to grow.