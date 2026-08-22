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Radio Generation Kenya

Music industry

Nigeria removed from Tyla's world tour after boycott campaign
Entertainment

Nigeria removed from Tyla's world tour after boycott campaign

Neither Tyla nor her team has explained why Lagos was removed from the schedule. The development follows growing calls in Nigeria for the 24-year-old performer to cancel any appearance in the country as criticism over the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa continues to grow.

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