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Radio Generation Kenya

MV Mrembo

New tugboats strengthen Mombasa Port marine operations
News

New tugboats strengthen Mombasa Port marine operations

The arrival of MV Manda and MV Mrembo forms part of a wider modernisation programme aimed at upgrading port services and preparing for expanding maritime traffic across the region.The two vessels are designed to handle a range of tasks including pilotage, towing, rescue support and environmental incidents within the harbour. KPA said the deployment of the tugboats represents a clear investment in strengthening the country’s marine assets and supporting growing trade routes through Mombasa.

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