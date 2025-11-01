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The arrival of MV Manda and MV Mrembo forms part of a wider modernisation programme aimed at upgrading port services and preparing for expanding maritime traffic across the region.The two vessels are designed to handle a range of tasks including pilotage, towing, rescue support and environmental incidents within the harbour. KPA said the deployment of the tugboats represents a clear investment in strengthening the country’s marine assets and supporting growing trade routes through Mombasa.