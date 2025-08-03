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Activist Mwabili finally files police report after alleged abduction
Mwabili was accompanied by representatives from Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI), Haki Africa, and VOCAL Africa as he gave his account to police.
Mwabili was accompanied by representatives from Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI), Haki Africa, and VOCAL Africa as he gave his account to police.
Mwagodi said the threats to his life have persisted since he resurfaced in the Kinondo area of Kwale County.
Mwabili revealed that he was released following a tense encounter at the Lunga Lunga border between Tanzanian officials and three Kenyan police officers.
Vocal Africa CEO Hussein Khalid said Mwagodi vanished on the night of Wednesday, July 24, in Dar es Salaam.