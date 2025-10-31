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Settling into office: Isaac Mwaura explains governance challenges
Speaking on Radio Generation, Mwaura said even experienced leaders need time to settle into office before fully delivering on their promises.
Speaking on Radio Generation, Mwaura said even experienced leaders need time to settle into office before fully delivering on their promises.
Mwaura said the administration inherited a struggling economy that many believed would collapse within three months, but it has since been stabilized to benefit Kenyans.
Sudan went on to stress that international players have a responsibility to help it in defending its sovereignty from what it referred to as a "savage terrorist militia and its external sponsors.