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Western leaders back Ruto’s 2027 presidential bid
The show of unity and endorsement took place on Sunday, June 15, 2025, during a church service held at Friends’ Comprehensive School in Lugari, Kakamega County.
The show of unity and endorsement took place on Sunday, June 15, 2025, during a church service held at Friends’ Comprehensive School in Lugari, Kakamega County.
“Currently we have a fee balance of Sh1.5 billion from 41,319 students. Helb has failed 70,000 students at KMTC,” Oluoch said.