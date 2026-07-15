Nairobi
Court challenge seeks to stop Nairobi National Park development
The case has been filed at the Environment and Land Court by a coalition of 4,640 citizens identifying themselves as Friends of Nairobi National Park.
The case has been filed at the Environment and Land Court by a coalition of 4,640 citizens identifying themselves as Friends of Nairobi National Park.
In its case, Kituo cha Sheria says the project threatens an indigenous forest within the park that serves as an important habitat for the critically endangered black rhino.
According to the agency, plans to relocate and modernise the orphanage have been in development since 2013 and are grounded in the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, which requires KWS to maintain proper animal welfare standards.