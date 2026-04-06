Sports
Losing with pride: Nairobi City Thunder beats Tigers in BAL
Speaking at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on Sunday after their final match, Thunder's head coach Brad Ibs had no regrets, vowing to come back stronger next season.
Speaking at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on Sunday after their final match, Thunder's head coach Brad Ibs had no regrets, vowing to come back stronger next season.
Justice Benjamin Musyoki found that Ng’ethe orchestrated a flawed procurement process and received money as a reward for her involvement