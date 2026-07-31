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IG Kanja gazettes new police units in major security reforms
The Nairobi Metropolitan Police will be headed by Commandant Tom Odero, who will report to the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service.
The Nairobi Metropolitan Police will be headed by Commandant Tom Odero, who will report to the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service.
The new arrangement comes as Nairobi’s policing system continues to undergo internal changes under city police leadership. Nairobi police boss Issah Mahamud has already introduced new directives aimed at changing how officers conduct operations in the capital.
Murkomen made the announcement on Friday following a meeting with the technical committee tasked with overseeing the formation and rollout of the unit.