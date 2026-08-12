Sakaja steps up flood measures as Nairobi braces for heavy rains
One of the major interventions involves widening parts of the Nairobi River to allow it to carry more water and improve the movement of stormwater through the river network.
One of the major interventions involves widening parts of the Nairobi River to allow it to carry more water and improve the movement of stormwater through the river network.
According to the Governor, the increased capacity at Ruai and Kariobangi will allow the county to treat more wastewater, reducing illegal sewage discharges that have for years polluted Nairobi's rivers and surrounding environment.
Traders accused authorities of rolling out the relocation without proper engagement, despite their long presence at the market. They said decisions affecting their operations were being made without their input, raising concerns about fairness and transparency.
Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday, Sakaja said the county cannot tackle the problem alone and urged Nairobians to support ongoing efforts to improve drainage and environmental management.
Speaking during an inspection tour of the construction of two 27-kilometre sewer lines on both sides of the river, the President said the project would deliver a long-overdue facelift for the city while significantly improving public health and environmental standards.
Areas bordering the Kariobangi treatment works such as Kariobangi North, Dandora, Baba Dogo and Mathare are expected to be most directly affected.
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's administration intends to declare the Nairobi River Corridor as a Special Planning Area.